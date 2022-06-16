Contractor arrested after camera found in bathroom vent

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana contractor has been arrested on video voyeurism charges after a camera was found in a bathroom vent at a home where he had repaired damage from Hurricane Ida. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Chase Cheramie of Galliano at first denied knowing anything about the camera, but its memory card held images of him installing it. Detectives recommend that anyone who hired Cheramie check for similar devices. Authorities say that when the camera was found last week, a red light indicated it might still be recording. Deputies found images of three other people, two of whom appeared to be juveniles.