Chicago cop pleads not guilty in struggle with Black woman

CHICAGO (AP) — A white former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in along a Lake Michigan beach has pleaded not guilty to charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery. Officer Bruce Dyker was released on his own recognizance by a Cook County judge during a hearing Thursday. The 52-year-old Dyker, who had been on desk duty since shortly after the incident last summer, resigned from the Chicago Police Department in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him. Videos shows Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, 2021, as she walked her dog.