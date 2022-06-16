Board suspends business permit of bar near mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have voted to suspend the business permit of a Tennessee nightclub near the scene of a mass shooting where three people were killed and 14 others injured. News outlets report the Chattanooga Beer & Wrecker Board decided Thursday to suspend the permit for Mary’s Bar & Grill for three days for operating without a beer license. Police said at the meeting that the nightclub’s beer permit expired Dec. 31. News outlets report the owners renewed the permit after being made aware of the expiration. The bar owners said the shooting wasn’t related to the business, which was closed when it occurred.