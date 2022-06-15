Virginia lands LEGO factory in suburban Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Global toy manufacturer the LEGO Group plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond, Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Wednesday. The factory is expected to open in 2025. It will feature a carbon-neutral design including an on-site solar park and will employ more than 1,760 people. The Virginia factory will be the seventh globally for the family-owned company headquartered in Billund, Denmark. Construction is expected to commence this fall. The project will be eligible for tens of millions of taxpayer-funded incentives.