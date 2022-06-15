Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland has reopened its airspace after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified “technical malfunction.” Air navigation service Skyguide initially said the closure Wednesday would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning. A few hours later it said the airspace closure was lifted and air traffic over Switzerland was resuming along with operations at the country’s two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.