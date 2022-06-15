Russian opposition leader confirms prison move

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny confirms he’s been moved to another maximum security prison. Navalny wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday that he’s now at the IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region of Russia. The most determined political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin previously was held at a penal colony in the same region. He says he is confined in a “strict regime” and in quarantine, but didn’t say why. Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. His imprisonment is part of a Kremlin crackdown on opposition activists and independent journalists.