Official says Yemeni journalist killed in explosion in Aden

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An official says that a Yemeni journalist was killed when his car exploded while he was driving in the southern port city of Aden, the latest such attack in the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Information Minister Moammar al-Iryani says an improvised explosive device had been planted in the car of Saber al-Haidari, an employee with the ministry who also worked for Japan’s NHK television network. He said in a series of posts on Twitter that al-Haidari had fled the capital, Sanaa, in 2017 due to increasing restrictions by the Houthi rebels who hold the city. No group claimed responsibility immediately for the attack.