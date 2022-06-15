Letters sent to García Márquez to be shown in Mexico City

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — While reviewing the photo archives left by Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez, one of his granddaughters came across a mysterious plastic box with the word “grandchildren” written on its label. At first, Emilia García Elizondo was afraid to open the box but curiosity overcame her. Inside were 150 unpublished letters that he received from Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Cuban President Fidel Castro and actor Robert Redford, among others. Forty of the letters will be exhibited for two months starting June 16 in a house in the south of Mexico’s capital where the author and his wife lived for about three decades.