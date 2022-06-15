Justices rule for American woman in bitter custody dispute

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for an American woman who is involved in a bitter international custody dispute with her Italian husband over their young son. The high court on Wednesday threw out lower court decisions ordering the return of the boy to Italy despite finding that he would be at “grave risk of psychological harm” because of the father’s abuse of the mother. The child, now around 6, has been living in the U.S. with his mother since 2018. Federal courts in New York had ruled that judges must try to return children to their usual country of residence by imposing conditions that would mitigate the risk, under the international Hague Convention on child abduction.