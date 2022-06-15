House panel passes bill meant to stop census misinformation

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

A U.S. House committee has passed a bill outlawing the distribution of fake or misleading materials that resemble census forms or prevent people from participating in the nation’s head count. The Democratic-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a measure to the House floor that would levy civil penalties against violators. Months before the most recent census started in March 2020, the Republican National Committee sent out mailers that mimicked the look of a U.S. census form and solicited donations for President Donald Trump’s reelection. At the time, the Republican National Committee said the mailers were clearly marked as being from the GOP.