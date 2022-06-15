FDA advisers weigh COVID-19 shots for babies, young children

By LINDSEY TANNER and MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writers

U.S. government advisers met Wednesday to decide whether to endorse COVID-19 shots for the youngest children, moving the nation closer to vaccinations for all ages. Kids under 5 are the last remaining age group to get vaccinated. Many parents have been anxiously waiting for months for regulators to act. An independent advisory committee is hearing presentations from Moderna and Pfizer at an all-day meeting before voting on whether to recommend Food and Drug Administration authorization. If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommends the shots, they could be available early next week.