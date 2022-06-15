Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining the White House as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Bottoms will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. She succeeds Cedric Richmond, who departed in April for a senior role at the Democratic National Committee. Bottoms is joining at a challenging time for the White House, with Biden’s public approval rating at the lowest of his presidency and inflation at record highs, both of which are among factors complicating Democrats’ chances of retaining control of Congress in the November midterm elections.