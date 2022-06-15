Electronic-sniffing dog helps in pedophilia arrest in Mexico

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An unusual alliance of international activist groups, Mexican prosecutors and a dog trained to sniff out memory devices joined forces this month to catch a high-profile suspected pedophile in Mexico City. A Netherlands-based group that fights human trafficking tipped off activists at the U.S.-based Operation Underground Railroad that a Dutch man who openly advocated sex with children had gone to Mexico after fleeing pending court cases in the Netherlands. With their help, prosecutors in Mexico City tracked down Jason Maatman and used a sniffer dog flown in from the U.S. to locate memory devices allegedly holding pornographic images