Earthquakes strike off Iranian coast; no damage reported

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Three earthquakes have struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island, rattling Dubai and other areas across the Persian Gulf. The U.S. Geological Survey said two magnitude 4.7 temblors struck, followed by a 5.3 off the island near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran reported no immediate damage from the Wednesday quakes. Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.