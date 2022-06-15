Congo official: Rwanda will have war if it wants war

By JUSTIN KABUMBA

Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A spokesman for a top military official in eastern Congo said Wednesday that if Rwanda “wants war, it will have war.” The comments by Gen. Sylvain Ekenge came as thousands of protesters took to the streets of the eastern Congo city of Goma to accuse Rwanda and Uganda of aggression. The escalating tensions come after the M23 rebel movement seized Bunagana, a key town in eastern Congo, on Monday. Rwanda and Uganda have both long denied supporting the Congolese rebel group. Wednesday’s demonstration was peaceful though police later fired tear gas on some protesters who tried to march to the border post separating Congo from Rwanda.