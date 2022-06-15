Cambodian ruling party sues politician for criticizing vote

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party has sued the vice president of the opposition Candlelight Part for $1 million in compensation for comments he made in an online interview alleging that this month’s local elections were unfair. The Cambodian People’s Party filed the lawsuit against Son Chhay for saying that the nationwide commune elections were unfree as well as unfair. Son Chhay had charged that the National Election Committee was biased in favor of the governing party and that there had been vote-buying and intimidation of voters. His allegations were denied by the government. Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government has a history of aggressively pursuing legal action against its opponents, hindering their ability to operate freely.