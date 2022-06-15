Blas becomes hurricane in Pacific off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Blas became a hurricane Wednesday off southern Mexico, when its winds strengthened to 75 mph (120 kph). However, it’s not expected to pose a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The center says Blas may strengthen a bit more, but is likely begin weakening later in the week as it moves out into the open ocean. It was centered about 300 miles (485 kilometers) south-southeast of the Mexican port of Manzanillo and moving west-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph). The storm could kick up dangerous surf along the coast.