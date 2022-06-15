Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is issuing executive orders to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states. The orders seek to discourage “conversion therapy,” which is a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The orders also are intended to promoted gender-affirming surgery and expanded foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children. The White House says the actions are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are to host a reception later Wednesday featuring LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials.