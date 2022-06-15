AI pioneers honored with Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish foundation has recognized four scientists for their pioneering work in artificial intelligence. The four were named recipients on Wednesday of the 2022 Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research. The foundation that gives out the Princess of Asturias Awards honored Geoffrey Hinton, Yann LeCun and Yoshua Bengio for the breakthrough of machine-based “deeping learning,” a process by which computers can start to learn automatically though complex algorithms. Demis Hassabis, CEO and cofounder of DeepMind, a leading artificial intelligence company, was the fourth award recipient. DeepMind is owned by Google.