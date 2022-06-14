Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over religion

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A synagogue claims in a lawsuit that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections. The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law that takes effect July 1 violates Jewish law, which states abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons. The lawsuit is the second challenge to the 15-week abortion ban signed into law in April by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers also sued earlier this month.