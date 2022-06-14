Russia ‘ready to listen’ should UK make appeal on prisoners

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia would be ready to consider a U.K. appeal over the fate of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that neither Moscow nor the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine who passed the sentence had heard from London on the issue. He said British authorities “need to apply, of course, to the authorities of the country whose court passed the verdict, and that is not the Russian Federation.” But he added that “everything will depend on appeals from London.” Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner from the U.K., as well as Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun, were sentenced to death last week by separatists.