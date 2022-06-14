Officials: Fraud suspect caught heading to Cuba on Jet Ski

A Cuban man charged in a $4.2 million Medicare fraud scheme is being held as a flight risk after officials said he tried to flee the U.S. on a Jet Ski. Court records show that a federal judge in Miami ordered 54-year-old Ernesto Cruz Graveran to be detained pending trial Monday. According to a criminal complaint, Cruz Graveran’s company submitted approximately $4.2 million in fraudulent health care claims to Medicare earlier this year for medical equipment that the company never provided. Last Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported finding Cruz Graveran aboard a broken-down Jet Ski in the waters south of Key West, headed in the direction of Cuba.