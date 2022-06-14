Nonprofit sues US to protect shrub in northeastern Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Center for Biological Diversity has sued the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, accusing it of not protecting an endangered shrub once thought to be extinct that grows in some areas of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. The shrub known as marrón bacora can grow up to 10 feet high and produces lilac flowers with a yellow center. It is found on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands and on Tortola in the neighboring British Virgin Islands. The Arizona-based nonprofit group said Tuesday that the U.S. government agency has not given the shrub final protection. An agency spokeswoman did not respond to a message seeking comment.