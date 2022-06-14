Kuwait’s crown prince, 81, resting after ‘minor discomfort’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait says its 81-year-old crown prince was resting after experiencing what it described as “minor discomfort.” The two-sentence story from the state-run KUNA news agency on Tuesday did not elaborate on what ailed Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber. Kuwait’s diwan, or royal court, wished Sheikh Meshal well. Sheikh Meshal became crown prince in 2020 following the death of ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a unifying figure in Kuwait who deftly navigated the region’s stark political and sectarian divides. Sheikh Sabah’s half-brother, the 84-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, assumed the throne after the ruler’s death.