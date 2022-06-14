Israel strike crippling Syria’s main airport hikes tensions

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel has escalated its years-long campaign of airstrikes in Syria with strikes five days ago that shut down Syria’s main airport. The strikes signal that Israel is ready to step up efforts to stop Iranian weapons to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, analysts say. Friday’s pre-dawn strikes hit an arms shipment at Damascus International Airport and also smashed its runways, forcing the country’s main international commercial airport to shut down. As in past strikes, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attacks. Analysts say Israel may feel it has room for tougher action against Iran’s arming of Hezbollah at a time when Iran and Syria’s top ally Russia is engaged in the war in Ukraine.