‘In our hearts’: London remembers 72 Grenfell fire victims

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze have been read out at a memorial service to mark five years since the tragedy. Former Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined survivors and the bereaved at the Westminster Abbey service on Tuesday. They all remembered those who died in the June 14, 2017 Grenfell Tower inferno. The blaze caused the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II. The fire horrified the nation and triggered soul-searching about public failings that contributed to so many deaths. A public inquiry and a police investigation are ongoing, but no one has yet been charged.