House OKs security boost for Supreme Court judges, families

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has given final approval to legislation to allow around-the-clock security protection for families of Supreme Court justices. The vote on Tuesday came one week after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. The Senate passed the bill unanimously last month, but it languished in the House as Democrats sought to broaden it to include protection for families of court employees. Republicans ramped up pressure to pass the bill after the scare outside Kavanaugh’s house, asserting that Democrats were essentially trying to intimidate the justices.