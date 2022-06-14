GOP commission refuses to certify New Mexico primary vote

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Votes in a New Mexico community are at risk of not counting after a Republican-led commission refused to approve primary election results over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday asked the court to order the three-member Otero County commission to certify the June 7 election results to ensure voters are not disenfranchised and allow political candidates to advance to the general election. On Monday, the commission in its role as a county canvassing board voted unanimously against certifying the results of the primary without raising specific concerns about the primary vote.