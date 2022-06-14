German federal court rejects bid to remove antisemitic relic

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has rejected a Jewish man’s bid to have a 700-year-old antisemitic statue removed from a church where Martin Luther once preached. The Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday upheld rulings by lower courts on the “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculpture on the Town Church in Wittenberg — one of more than 20 such relics from the Middle Ages that still adorn churches across Germany and elsewhere in Europe. As in those rulings, judges pointed to the addition in the 1980s of a memorial at the site. The plaintiff had argued that the sculpture was “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people” that has “a terrible effect up to this day.”