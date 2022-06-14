Ecuador: Indigenous leader is arrested over violent protests

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities in Ecuador have arrested the leader of a national Indigenous group, alleging that he was responsible for violence during anti-government protests. Leónidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, was arrested Tuesday in Pastocalle, in the Andean center of the country, according to police. The confederation had called for protests to demand a reduction in the price of gasoline, the setting of a minimum price for agricultural products and a moratorium on the extension of mining and oil projects. Iza had also called on followers to topple the government of President Guillermo Lasso.