Discovery of dismembered opposition member worries Zimbabwe

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The discovery of the dismembered body of an opposition activist who had been missing is stoking tensions in Zimbabwe, a country with a history of politically motivated abductions and killings. Moreblessing Ali was abducted outside a bar in Nyatsime, a neighborhood of Chitungwiza on the outskirts of Harare on May 24. Family lawyer Job Sikhala said her body, cut into pieces, was found in a well in the area over the weekend. Police said they are investigating the matter and dismissed allegations that the case is linked to politics. But opposition supporters and other groups allege it is a political killing, pointing to the southern African nation’s troubled legacy of political violence.