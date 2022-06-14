Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children. Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning. Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home.