Argentina authorities seek data on Iranian, Venezuelan crew

ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine law enforcement officers have searched the hotel where the Venezuelan and Iranian crew of a mysterious plane have been staying. The plane has been stuck at Argentina’s largest airport since June 6 as Argentine authorities have seized the passports of the five Iranians who are among the at least 17 crew members who arrived aboard the plane. The unusually large crew for a cargo plane has raised suspicions about the plane. It also recently stopped in Paraguay and was denied entry to Uruguay.