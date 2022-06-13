Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to receive lifetime honor at BET Awards

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored for his career achievements at the BET Awards this month. The network announced Monday that Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on June 26. The award is given to an individual who shaped culture through their careers and “transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations.” Past recipients include Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker and New Edition. Combs is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige and Usher. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.