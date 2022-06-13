NY Philharmonic restores salaries to pre-pandemic levels

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic is restoring salaries of musicians to pre-pandemic levels as it prepares to return to Lincoln Center’s Geffen Hall for the 2022-23 season. A four-year contract agreed to in December 2020 during a season canceled due to the coronavirus had called for players to earn 75% of minimum scale through Aug. 31, 2023, which comes to $2,214 weekly. The orchestra says salaries will be restored to a $2,952 weekly minimum starting Sept. 21. The orchestra canceled its 2020-21 season due to the pandemic and split this season largely between Alice Tully Hall and Rose Theater.