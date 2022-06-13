NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears

STOCKHOLM (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he is “glad” that the Swedish government has confirmed its “readiness to address Turkey’s concerns” about security issues. Ankara has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday she took “the Turkish concerns very seriously.” The NATO chief declined to say whether the matter should be resolved before a NATO summit in Madrid later this month or before Sweden’s general election in September. After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed the two Nordic countries to apply to join NATO in May.