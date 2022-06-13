Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is seeking a political comeback. With no opposition, he will coast to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Janet Mills. The race is among just a handful of competitive governor’s contests this year. The matchup revives a long-standing rivalry between LePage and Mills. The two were often at loggerheads when LePage was governor and Mills was attorney general. The campaign is emerging as a barometer of whether voters this year will be motivated by economic anxiety or political civility.