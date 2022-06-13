Iraqi leaders vow to move ahead after dozens quit parliament

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi leaders say they will move forward with efforts to form a government following the shocking resignation of 73 lawmakers from parliament during a prolonged political impasse. But the unprecedented mass withdrawal by members of powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc dramatically alters the political landscape, throwing government formation talks into further doubt. It is a huge gamble by al-Sadr, one of the most influential politicians in Iraq with a large street following. It leaves his political movement out of parliament for the first time since 2005. The surprise move by al-Sadr is an attempt to break a persistent political impasse, eight months after general elections were held.