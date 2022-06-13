Skip to Content
Councilor proposes Boston apologize for its role in slavery

BOSTON (AP) — A city councilor in Boston is proposing the Massachusetts capital acknowledge and apologize for its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has also proposed in the resolution she’ll introduce this week that Boston commit to repairing slavery’s harm through a variety of methods. Among them would be removing “anti-Black” symbols in Boston and educating Bostonians on the history of the slave trade. Earlier this year, another councilor proposed creating a city commission to weigh reparations and other forms of atonement for Boston’s role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. That proposal is currently pending.

