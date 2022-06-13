Compounding pharmacy agrees to stop distributing some drugs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says a Vermont compounding pharmacy has agreed to stop producing adulterated and misbranded drugs. The Justice Department announced on Monday that Edge Pharma of Colchester and its owners and operators had signed a consent decree on Friday. The civil agreement requires Edge Pharma to take specific remedial measures and demonstrate to the Food and Drug Administration that they will comply with federal law. In a complaint filed last month, the United States said that between 2014 and 2021 FDA inspections revealed a variety of issues, including the presence in cleanroom suites of mold. An attorney for the company said they agreed to the consent decree, but neither admitted nor denied the allegations.