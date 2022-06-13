Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court is set to render a verdict in the trial of a Cambodian American lawyer and dozens of members of a now-dissolved opposition party on charges of treason. Lawyer Theary Seng and most of the others are charged over a failed attempt by the party’s leader to return from exile in 2019. Many of the 60 defendants are exiled or in hiding themselves, and it’s not clear how many were in court for the verdict Tuesday. Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The Cambodia National Rescue Party was his party’s biggest rival before it was disbanded by a court just ahead of national elections in 2018 that were swept by Hun Sen’s party.