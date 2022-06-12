Pakistan military: Soldier killed in shootout with militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The military says a Pakistani soldier has been killed during an exchange of fire with militants in the tribal district of North Waziristan near the Afghan border. A military statement Sunday says the shootout took place in the Datta Khel area and security forces quickly started a search-and-clearance operation to locate militants who fled. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility. The militant Pakistani Taliban recently extended a cease-fire agreement and are holding talks with Pakistani authorities.