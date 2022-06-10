Zimbabweans count their toes as inflation soars above 130%

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Rampant inflation is making it increasingly difficult for people in Zimbabwe to make ends meet. Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, official statistics show that Zimbabwe’s inflation rate has shot up from 66% to more than 130%. The country’s finance minister says the impact of the Ukraine war is heaping problems on the already fragile economy. The once-prosperous southern African country’s economy is battered by years of de-industrialization, corruption, low investment, low exports and high debt. Zimbabwe struggles to generate an adequate inflow of greenbacks needed for its largely dollarized local economy. Many fear Zimbabwe could return to the hyperinflation of 2008 which reached 500 billion%.