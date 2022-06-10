South African president dodges questions on theft scandal

By GERALD IMRAY and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Embroiled in controversy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday refused to answer questions about his alleged cover-up of a theft of large amounts of cash from his farm, saying only that he will appear before his party’s integrity committee over the accusations. Ramaphosa, 69, endured a second day of being shouted down in Parliament by opposition members before being peppered with questions from the press over the growing scandal. Ramaphosa is facing allegations of money laundering, bribery and breaking South Africa’s foreign currency laws over the theft, which reportedly involved $4 million in cash being stolen two years ago from his game farm. He’s confirmed that the theft took place but has denied any wrongdoing.