Russian suspect appeals for acquittal at Dutch MH17 trial

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Russian suspect in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine has appealed in a video statement to a Dutch court to be declared innocent. The statement Friday came as judges adjourned the long-running trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian separatist rebel and began months of deliberations. Suspect Oleg Pulatov urged judges to: “Please acquit me.” He was speaking in a recorded video message because he —- along with the three other suspects — has not surrendered to the court. The four men face charges of involvement in shooting down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur with a Buk missile on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.