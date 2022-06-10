Navajo mystery series ‘Dark Winds’ seeks true storytelling

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin are the big names behind “Dark Winds,” but they’re not the most important. That distinction belongs to the Native American creators and actors who made the AMC mystery series. The director of “Dark Winds” says the storytelling is “an inside job,” with the result a Native American “film noir.” Based on the Tony Hillerman novels featuring Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee of the Navajo Tribal Police, “Dark Winds” puts the newly teamed lawmen on a double-murder case. The series starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten debuts Sunday on AMC and streaming service AMC+.