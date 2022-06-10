NATO’s eastern nations want better protection from alliance

By STEPHEN McGRATH AND NICOLAE DUMITRACHE

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Nine NATO nations on the alliance’s eastern flank have held talks in Romania ahead of a key NATO summit later this month. Some of those leaders were urging NATO to step up protections for them in light of Russia’s protracted war against Ukraine. Friday’s summit in Bucharest provided a platform for NATO’s Eastern members to discuss regional security issues and forge a united voice within the 30-member alliance ahead of a key NATO summit later this month. Poland’s president said Friday that “we are also counting on an increase of U.S. presence in our part of Europe” and that he wants the number of NATO troops in each Eastern Flank country to be increased.