Lupe Fiasco, 6lack highlight Apple Music Juneteenth playlist

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several artists including Bun B, Lupe Fiasco and 6LACK have recorded songs honoring Juneteenth for Apple Music. Performers from different genres composed new tracks, while others recorded cover songs for the second annual “Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs” playlist, which launches Friday on the streaming platform. The playlist releases more than a week before the annual holiday – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned about their freedom on June 19. The 16-song playlist also features country singer Brittney Spencer, reggae-dancehall singer Kranium, gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne and Latin rapper-singer Eladio Carrion.