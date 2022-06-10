Large tundra wildfire in southwest Alaska threatens villages

By MARK THIESSEN

Associate Presss

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The largest documented wildfire burning through tundra in southwest Alaska is within miles of two Alaska Native villages. Residents in the communities of St. Mary’s and Pitkas Point were put on notice Friday to prepare for possible evacuation. This came a day after about 80 elders and those with health concerns voluntarily evacuated. The fire is consuming dry grass, alder and willow bushes on the largely treeless tundra as gusts of up to 30 mph are pushing the fire in the general direction of both communities. The fire was 78 square miles and 5 miles from St. Mary’s.