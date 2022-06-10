Jan. 6 hearing doesn’t change many minds in Philly suburbs

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Bucks County, a suburb near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has an ample supply of swing voters — they’ve sent Republicans and Democrats to Congress. On Friday, The Associated Press interviewed voters from both political parties about the prime-time hearing Thursday by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. One Bucks County resident said the hearing reminded him of the 1973 Watergate hearings. Another said it reminded her of the Iran-Control affair during the Reagan administration. But one dismissed the hearing as “rubbish,” and others simply didn’t watch.